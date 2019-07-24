Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

