Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 50,601 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

