Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.41.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,922. The company has a market cap of $790.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,108.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

