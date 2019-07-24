Pundi X Market Capitalization Hits $137.80 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $137.80 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.49 or 0.05877283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 261,834,927,333 coins and its circulating supply is 234,446,468,515 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

