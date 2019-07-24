Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Insider Sells $126,895.70 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.97. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

