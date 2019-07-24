PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 18.97%.

NYSE:PSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,700. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $178.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In other news, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Trenton Groves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $320,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,705,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 141,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

