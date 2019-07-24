ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.57

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and traded as high as $46.36. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 37,544 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

