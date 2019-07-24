ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) is XR Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF accounts for 0.6% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF during the first quarter worth $1,456,000.

Shares of OILU stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 48,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

