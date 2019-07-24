Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) CFO Sells $1,073,444.75 in Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,902. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.57. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $83.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 105.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

