Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 6.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $113.57. 1,159,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

