Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 10.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

