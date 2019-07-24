Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 666,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,087. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,622.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

