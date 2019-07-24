Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE PFG opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,199 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.