Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,288,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,568 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,252.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 824,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 789,924 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 785,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,796. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

