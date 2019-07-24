Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.09

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and traded as high as $125.15. Primeenergy Resources shares last traded at $125.15, with a volume of 1,164 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNRG. TheStreet lowered Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

In other Primeenergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,203 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

