Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 146.25 ($1.91).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PMO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

PMO stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.18 ($1.05). 5,300,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of $665.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

