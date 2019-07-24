PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 36,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

