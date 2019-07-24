PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,444,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PPL by 428.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PPL by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,518,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,178,000 after acquiring an additional 808,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PPL by 20.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,330,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,461,000 after acquiring an additional 734,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 118,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.