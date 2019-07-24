Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.70

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 576.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million and a P/E ratio of 24.79. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 624 ($8.15).

In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 76,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total transaction of £446,394 ($583,292.83).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

