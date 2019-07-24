Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

