Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 97.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.