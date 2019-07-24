Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.74 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.74 ($0.26), 12,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

