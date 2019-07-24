Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust PLC (LON:PCFT)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 141.56 ($1.85), 64,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 338,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $287.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Polar Capital Global Fincls Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

