PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.87. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

PNC stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $550,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

