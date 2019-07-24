PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $1,983,329.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,810,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,579 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.99.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.