Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on WPX Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of WPX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

