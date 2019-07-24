Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.37. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $191.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.65 million. On average, analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PJC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.34.
About Piper Jaffray Companies
Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
