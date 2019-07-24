Pinnacle Bank Sells 195 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Welltower by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. Welltower’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

