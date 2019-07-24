Pinnacle Bank Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 264,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,210,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

