Pinnacle Bank Purchases 1,720 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1,061.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,369,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,814,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,478,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 794,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

