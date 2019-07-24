Pinnacle Bank Has $702,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

