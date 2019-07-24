Pinnacle Bank Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in China Mobile by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth $204,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 625,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,390. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.89. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

