Pinnacle Bank Acquires 429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 276,999 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 276,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.