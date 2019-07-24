Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, 9,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 60,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 51.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 40,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 3,545.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

