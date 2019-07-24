PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.79, 1,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

In related news, Director John C. Maney purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $49,870.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 72,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

