Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Up 0.4%

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

