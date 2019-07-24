Phonecoin Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Phonecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $17,779.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01688561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 92,152,212 coins and its circulating supply is 91,751,962 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

