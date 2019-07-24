Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 1,696,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

