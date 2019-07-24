PFS Investments Inc. Sells 1,918,117 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,004. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

