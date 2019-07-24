PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 14,949 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. 23,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

