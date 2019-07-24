PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRFZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID PORTFOLIO has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $136.76.

