PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,738,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,599,000 after buying an additional 987,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 712.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,095,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 960,718 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 970,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.00. 305,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128,072. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

