PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $116,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 110,075 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

