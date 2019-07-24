PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,047,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 1,151,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 275,067 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,412,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 283,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 511,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

