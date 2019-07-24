Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 1,036,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,359,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

