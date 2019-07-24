PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.30 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), approximately 80,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million and a PE ratio of -19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

