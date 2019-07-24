Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Colin Carson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Colin Carson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$154,000.00 ($109,219.86).
ASX:PRU traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.69 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,858,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,000. Perseus Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.77 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million and a P/E ratio of -685.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.58.
About Perseus Mining
