Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Colin Carson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) insider Colin Carson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$154,000.00 ($109,219.86).

ASX:PRU traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.69 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,858,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,000. Perseus Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.33 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.77 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $799.70 million and a P/E ratio of -685.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.58.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

