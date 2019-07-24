Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 322 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $140.66. 559,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,883. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

