Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,219 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,042,000 after buying an additional 1,134,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $657,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 131,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

