Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 257,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

