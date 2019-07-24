Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in VF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in VF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in VF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 97,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.17. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

